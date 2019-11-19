Elvera Steimle, 95

Elvera J. Steimle, 95, of Grand Island, formerly of Central City, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Tiffany Square in Grand Island.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday at Grace Lutheran Church in Central City, with Pastor Ruth Boettcher officiating. Interment will be in the Central City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Elvera was born Feb. 20, 1924, to Everett and Ella (Breyer) Bankson on the farm a mile west of Hordville, the first of nine children. She had a lifetime of living life dedicated to her faith and her church, being an integral part of the tasks at hand to make life better for all.
After graduating from Hordville High School with the class of 1941, she continued her education at Luther College in Wahoo where she received her certificate to teach school at the elementary level. She returned to the Hamilton and Merrick county area where she taught school at the one-room school house between Chapman and Central City. District 39 became her schoolhouse and she resided in a room at the Ralph Tilley farm a quarter mile from the schoolhouse. It was there she met her future husband, Gerald Reeves, and they were married on July 23, 1945. There she resided for the better part of her life, raising a family of four children as well as more than 10,000 turkeys a year. Eugene, Jerry Dean, Janice and Laurie became the focal point of her daily mission and keeping the homestead thriving through good times and days of challenge.
The farm life can be challenging and having three family members with juvenile diabetes created extra difficulties. With her resilience and determination of a positive attitude, life moved forward each day.
Gerald Reeves passed away from the complications of diabetes at the age of 59. After a few years she was remarried to Harry Steimle from Omaha, and resided in Central City.
Elvera would take on extra jobs along the way to supplement the farm income, be it working at the Dairy Queen, babysitting and a list of many other jobs. She also taught at District 33 and District 2. Her last major work was ownership of Chuck’s Drive Inn in Aurora for two years.
Those who knew her would think of her as ever giving, friendly and someone to share a cup of coffee with at the farmhouse table, which seemed a common occurrence in daily life on the farm. Elvera also did volunteer work at the thrift store and long-term care in Central City. She was also a member of the Grace Lutheran Church in Central City and enjoyed doing her oil paintings.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Eugene Reeves of Lincoln; a daughter and son-in-law, Laurie and Stanley Scheer of Grand Island; three sisters, Doris Benner of Central City, Luella Ernst of Wahoo and Betty George of Sutton; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Neil and Joan Bankson and Dean and Karen Bankson, all of Central City, and Marvin and Janice Bankson of Polk; as well as nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; her son, Gerald Reeves; a daughter, Janice Smith; two brothers, Eldon and Donald Bankson; a sister-in-law; Donna Bankson; and a special friend, Dixie Rice.