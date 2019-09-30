Edith Elsie Bonsack, 95, of Grand Island died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Riverside Lodge in Grand Island.
Elsie was born Dec. 30, 1923, on the family farm outside Prosser to Earl and Edith (Lomax) Fairbanks. She was the fourth child of five, the oldest daughter. She went to grade school in Prosser and remembers riding in the back of a horse-drawn wagon being rolled up in a carpet to keep her warm. Her family left the farm and moved to Wood River prior to her high school education.
After graduating from Wood River High she attended business school. On Feb. 7, 1942, she married Herb Bonsack. They lived in western Nebraska for several years while Herb worked for the railroad. In 1950 they moved back to rural Wood River. While Herb farmed, Elsie raised two daughters and did volunteer work. She helped with 4-H while her daughters were active, and baked cookies for any gathering that came up. She also greatly enjoyed serving on the Wood River Library Board. In the spring of 1968, the family moved to town as Herb quit farming.
Elsie was a caretaker, especially of her oldest daughter, Lyanne. She cared for her mother for several years as well. Elsie had two passions. She loved playing bridge, belonging to several groups. And she did beautiful embroidery in the form of hardanger. Her family and friends had their homes graced with hardanger gifts from her. She also enjoyed gardening and grew a variety of flowers in her yard. In addition,
Elsie was a wordsmith. She completed crossword puzzles daily and in later years she worked word find puzzles. For a period of time, she and Herb were the candy people. Children in Wood River knew they could knock on the Bonsack door and receive a piece of candy. Both Elsie and Herb loved this contact with young people. The couple were longtime members of First United Methodist Church of Wood River, where Elsie taught Sunday school and Bible school in her younger years and was a circle member throughout much of her adulthood.
In 2008, Elsie moved to Grand Island and loved living at Riverside Lodge.
Elsie is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Debbra and Gail Brummund; her grandchildren and their spouses, Barry and Jennifer Brummund, Brian and Emily Brummund, Bradley and Jennifer Brummund and Alan Lange, and five great-grandchildren Gavin, Matthew, Sam, Katie and Marin Brummund. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Elsie was preceded in death by her husband, Herb; her eldest daughter, Lyanne; her parents; three brothers, Loren, Lyle and Murice Fairbanks, and her sister, Elinore Sear.