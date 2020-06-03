FULLERTON — Elnora June Shepard, 83, of Fullerton, died Monday, June 1, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at Palmer-Santin Funeral Home in Fullerton with the Rev. Vern Olson officiating. Burial will follow in the Prairie Creek Cemetery near Archer.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 4, at Palmer-Santin Funeral Home in Fullerton. Current CDC guidelines will be followed for the funeral service and visitation. Palmer-Santin Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to the family.

