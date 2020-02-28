COTESFIELD — Elmer “Fred” Hilmer, 80 of Cotesfield, died on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at the Community Memorial Health Center in Burwell.
Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. Pastor Daniel Bear will be officiating. Interment will be in the Ebenezer Cemetery at Boelus.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. More details will follow.
