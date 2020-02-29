COTESFIELD — Elmer “Fred” Hilmer, 80, of Cotesfield died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020 at Community Memorial Health Center in Burwell.
Services will be 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul. Pastor Daniel Bear will be officiating. Interment will be in the Ebenezer Cemetery in Boelus.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Fred was born Oct. 14, 1939, in Boelus, to Elmer and Rebecca (Tockey) Hilmer. He was united in marriage to LaVonne Bose on Dec. 3, 1966. He entered the U.S. Army on May 21, 1963, and was honorably discharged on May 6, 1965.
He enjoyed coon and prairie dog hunting, riding and breaking horses, and playing cards. He was also very involved with horse racing.
Those left to cherish his memory include his sister-in-law, LaVerne Verzal of Farwell; a cousin, Harold Bose of North Loup; numerous other cousins, nieces and nephews.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Rebecca; his wife, LaVonne; a brother, Riley; and three sisters, Clara, Isabelle and Rhoda.
