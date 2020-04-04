Elizabeth ‘Libi’ Upshaw, 59

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Elizabeth “Libi” (Welte) Upshaw, 59, of Claremore Okla., died March 21, 2020, after a year-and-a-half battle with cancer. Libi died in the arms of her daughter, Mallory, and surrounded by loved ones at St. John Hospital in Tulsa, Okla.
A memorial service will be scheduled in Grand Island at a later date. Memorials are suggested to St. Stephens Episcopal Church or “Locks of Love.”
Libi was born April 26, 1960, at Kearney, to William “Bill” and Nancy (Myers) Welte. She grew up in Grand Island and attended Grand Island Public Schools.
After high school, Libi attended the Tulsa Barber College and made a career of more than 40 year cutting hair. To say she loved what she did would be an understatement. Even when she was very ill, she never gave up hope she would get back to her shop and to her clients. She made a living doing hair but she truly made a life of loving and caring for each of her clients.
Libi also loved reading hard-copy books, playing piano, snuggling with her dogs, growing plants, drinking coffee, collecting glass shoes, and daily phone calls with her daughter.
Libi is survived by her husband, Steve Upshaw of Claremore; her daughter and son-in-law, Mallory and Gabe Cantrell; her stepchildren, Stephanie, Stevie, Shelby, Stacia and Dennis; her mother, Nancy Baker of Grand Island; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Lori Welte and Tracy and Terry Babcock of Grand Island; two stepsisters and their husbands, Linda and Mike Goode of Scottsdale, Ariz., and Debbie and Bill Lambert of The Woodlands, Texas; her grandchildren; and her pomeranians, Drake and Rudy.
Libi was preceded in death by her father, William “Bill” Welte; her stepfather, John W. “Jack” Baker; and her stepsister, Peggy (Baker) Cunningham.