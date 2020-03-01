Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Schmidt, 95

Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Schmidt, 95 of Grand Island passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary’s Cathedral. Celebrant will be the Rev. Jim Golka. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at All Faiths Funeral Home, with a Rosary at 7.
Betty was born Oct. 17, 1924, in Fullerton, the daughter of Adolph and Velma (Ostblom) Smaha. Her father passed away shortly before her birth. Soon after, the family moved to Lincoln. Betty graduated from Lincoln High School in 1942 and attended the University of Nebraska for two years.
On Feb. 23, 1946, Betty was united in marriage to Robert Schmidt at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Lincoln. The following year the couple moved to Grand Island. Betty worked numerous part-time jobs as her children were growing up. She was employed by the Bureau of Reclamation and later by McDannel Realty and Insurance for 28 years as secretary and a Realtor. In 1963, Betty helped organize the original Insurance Women of Grand Island, an affiliate of The National Association of Insurance Women. She served on numerous state and regional committees.
Music played a big role in her life. She sang for her first wedding at age 4 and had her own radio show at age 5. While in college, she sang with a U.S. Air Force orchestra at the Lincoln Air Force Base, doing dances, radio shows and entertaining in the hospital wards. She later toured the Midwest with the Ozzie Clark Orchestra out of Kansas City. In Grand Island, she was vocalist with the Harry Collins and Ed Lechner bands. Betty sang with the St. Mary’s Cathedral Choir for more than 65 years and was a charter member of the City Singers.
Betty was an avid Husker football fan and tailgater. She enjoyed dancing, bowling and playing cards, but most of all she loved being with her family.
She was a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral, the Cathedral Choir, Cathedral Ladies, the Platt Duetsche and Platt Duetsche Ladies Society, B.P.O. Elks No. 604 and B.P.O. Does No. 147, and the Grand Island Little Theatre.
Betty is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sandra and Mike Tipton of Grand Island; two sons and daughters-in-law, Gary and Pam Schmidt of Santa Rosa, Calif., and Roger and Karla Schmidt of Grand Island; 10 grandchildren and their spouses, Nichole and Lee Ray, Stacy and Damon Parker, Jeffery Tipton, Brian and Shannon Tipton, Ryan and Michele Schmidt, Robert and Sierra Schmidt, Brandy and Mike Raymond, Gina and Sean Levesque, Clair Schmidt, and Philip and Jessica Schmidt; 25 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Schmidt, who passed in 1968; her parents; her stepfather, Chick Byrnes; and an infant brother.
Memorials are suggested to St. Mary’s Cathedral and Central Catholic Schools.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.