COZAD — Elizabeth “Betty” Lou McKeone, 88, of Cozad passed away on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Linden Court in North Platte.
Cremation was chosen. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday at the Cozad United Methodist Church, with Pastor Doug Gahn officiating.
Those wishing to sign the memorial book may do so from 1 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, with family receiving friends from 6 to 8, at Berryman Funeral Home.
Betty was born on Jan. 31, 1931, in Grand Island to Robert and Helen McElroy. She graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1948 and attended Hastings College for one year where she met Joe McKeone, the love of her life. She received her Elementary Teaching Certificate from Kearney State College and was a first grade teacher in Harvard from 1951 to 1952. Betty and Joe were married on Aug. 3, 1952, at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Kearney. The young couple moved in 1952 to Cozad, where they started making their impact on the community. Betty taught first grade in Cozad for 2½ years before their first son was born. In the summers, Joe managed the swimming pool and Betty was in charge of swimming lessons and taught lifesaving. Betty was a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved attending their sporting events and was well known across the state for her love of referees.
Betty was an accomplished artist, graduating with a BA in Art Education from Kearney State College in 1983. She taught Elementary Art Enrichment, adult education art classes and painting workshops. She received Awards of Excellence from the Association of Nebraska Art Clubs and was appointed 1996 Artist of the Year and 1997 “NELI” Art Award. Her painting “All Gone” appeared on the cover of Nebraska Life Magazine. Her paintings can be found in homes and businesses across the United States.
Betty served on the original Board of Directors of the Robert Henri Museum in Cozad and spent countless hours in the renovation and preservation of the building. In May 2019, Betty was recognized as Artist of the Month at the Henri Museum and was honored by the community for her long support of the museum.
Betty is survived by her children, Kert (Lorre) McKeone of North Platte, Mark (Jen) McKeone of Cozad, Tod (Michele) McKeone of Lexington and Barbara (Kent) Wichelt of Blue Grass, Iowa; her sister, Kay Fyfe of Kearney; 13 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; along with many extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe McKeone, and parents, Robert “Bob” and Helen McElroy.
Memorials are suggested to the Robert Henri Museum, 218 E. 8th Street, Cozad, NE 69130 or St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 1520 Ave. B, Cozad, NE. Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfuneralhome.com.