CENTRAL CITY — Elizabeth “Bet” Prince, 67, of Central City Care Center in Central City died Saturday, April 4, 2020.
Services will include a Celebration of Life in Omaha at a later date.
Bet was born Oct. 25, 1952, in St. Paul, the second of six children to Gail and Rita (Krzycki) Prince.
As a child, Bet attended her elementary and middle school years in St. Paul, Grand Island and Loup City. While in St. Paul, Bet’s oldest sibling, Michael, drowned at Camp Augustine in Grand Island at a Boy Scout Camp in 1965. Bet was 13 years old and missed him terribly. But she needed to take on responsibilities at home at a young age due to both of her parents working full time and her parents deciding to have a baby to assist with filling the void of losing Michael.
So, she basically raised her youngest sister in the child’s early years when she was born in 1966. Then the family made their final move to Grand Island when Bet entered her sophomore year at Grand Island Senior High. She graduated in 1971, and stayed around Grand Island and worked. In 1972, her father died of a heart attack at a young age of 47. Her father was everything to Bet and she missed him every day of her life.
In 1981, she married Don Barth. Don was in the trucking industry and hauled cattle. Bet enjoyed going on his road trips. She also loved her dog, Arlie. After five years of marriage they divorced, but always remained good friends.
Bet was always full of life and energy. She worked many different jobs, including at Monfort (meat packing plant in Grand Island that is now called JBS), Flamingo Lounge and Max MacGruders. She also had many friends. Any time there was a family gathering for a holiday, Bet was always known to come late and bring a new friend because she never wanted anyone to be alone on a holiday. She especially loved the annual Prince reunions in Palmer, at her father’s cousin’s house. She never missed one. She had a big heart when it came to meeting new people. She was always there to help in any way she could.
In 1999, she moved to Colorado. She loved it there. She resided in Windsor and went to anesthetic school. She loved doing nails and was very good at it, but she was allergic to many of the products used and that ended her nail career. She then continued to waitress and bartend, at which, again, she was very talented because she could talk to anyone.
Eventually, she ended that work due to a fall and hurt her back and could no longer work. Then she met the man of her dreams, Kelly Callison, who took wonderful care of her and they became engaged. She was so happy, but they were never able to marry due to Kelly becoming ill and passing away in 2010. Later, Bet became ill and could no longer live on her own and moved into the Central City Care Center in 2013. She was not happy with this transition, but she made the best of it that she could.
Bet would like to be remembered as the life of the party. She always was and is continuing her beautiful smile and infectious laugh in heaven.
Survivors of the immediate family include her mother, Rita Prince of Grand Island, who resides in a nursing home in Omaha; her siblings and their spouses, Tom and Karlese Prince of Seattle, Wash., Joan Prince of Lincoln, Jackie and Rick Smith of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Michelle and Brad Dunlap of Omaha; nieces and nephews, Ambyr Prince of Seattle, Wash., Ashlee (Ryan) Potter of Seattle, Wash., Arika Prince of Seattle, Wash., Jeff Prince of Lincoln, Alex Prince of Lincoln, Chris Smith of Aurora, Colo., Steven (Kimberly) Smith of Amarillo, Texas, Josh Smith of Mesa, Ariz., Alicia Smith of Colorado Springs, Colo., Megan (Chase) Newman of Aurora, Neb., Djorn (Cody) Dunlap of Hebron; and 11 great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her fiancé, Kelly Callison; her father, Gail Prince; a brother, Michael Prince; a niece, Mikaylla Crittenden; her grandparents, Zigmund and Emelia Krzycki and Lawrence and Bessie Prince; and her ex-husband, Don Barth.