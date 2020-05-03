Elizabeth L. Baxter, 79, of Grand Island died Thursday, April 30, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.
Private family service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 7, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Elizabeth’s service will be livestreamed on All Faiths Funeral Home–Grand Island’s Facebook page.
Private family burial will be in the Grand Island Cemetery. A celebration of life service will be at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church announced at later date.
Public visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home without the family present.
If you wish to have your name added to the guest book, please call (308) 398-2929 during business hours.
