The world lost one of its warmest, most giving souls on Thursday, April 30, 2020, with the passing of Elizabeth Lee (Harwager) Baxter, 79, in Grand Island.
Liz was the first child and only daughter born to parents, Earl Elmer Harwager and Helen Genevra (Hale) Harwager, on Feb. 24, 1941, in Delta, Colo. They moved to Nebraska shortly after, where the family grew with the addition of three sons. She attended school in Grand Island, graduating from Grand Island Senior High School in 1959. She never missed a Senior High reunion, always anxious to catch up with friends.
Elizabeth married Thomas S. Baxter on Nov. 6, 1959, at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Grand Island. The couple built their home west of town, near the cattle and farming business Tom was working with his father. In the early 1970s, they built a house one mile north, eventually adding a winter home in Rancho Santa Fe, Calif. Liz and Tom truly adored each other, and were one another’s best friend and confidante.
Christ, family and friends were the cornerstones of Liz’s life, as demonstrated through her actions. She was a faithful, active member of St. Stephen’s, where she served on numerous boards and committees. During her years as a member of the P.E.O. sisterhood, Chapter CK, she served in several capacities, including President. As a sixth-generation descendant of Revolutionary War patriot Edward G. Hale, Liz was recently accepted as a member of the D.A.R. (Daughters of the American Revolution). Among other pleasures were Book Club, Bridge Club, AOK Ladies, needlepoint, reading and participation in community fundraisers. Travel held a special place in her heart, including childhood dreams of walking the avenues of Paris and Italy, which she accomplished as an adult.
Never one to blow her own horn, Liz reveled in celebrating the joys of others. “Once a friend, always a friend” summed up countless relationships beyond family; those deep-rooted connections reached far and wide, covering both time and distance. A glass of wine on the patio with friends meant more than an elaborate dinner or adventurous outing.
Among her most treasured moments were those spent with family. She brought a quiet elegance to the process of raising three children with Tom. Her love of classical music, art and travel were gently infused into all their lives; one of her favorite delights was hearing the children play piano simultaneously — one in the living room, one in the basement — knowing her passion for music was shared. Whether a high school musical, 4-H meeting, calf sale or softball game, Liz was always present. Her children feel her absence profoundly, aware they were blessed with one of the most loving, engaged mothers on earth.
Grandchildren were always met with quick smiles and huge hugs. Ice cream before dinner? Sure. Long talks and special secrets? Of course. Grandma was the “go to” person for that, and much more. As young adults, their accomplishments — large and small — brought her extraordinary pride. In October, she and Tom watched the first of their five grandchildren marry.
Above all, Tom was the center of her universe and the love of her life. She happily shared stories of how they met and dated, all the while, Tom knowing she was “the one” before convincing her of the same. From that moment forward, they were two people, with one unified heart. They embraced life with enthusiasm, from romantic trips through California wine country to long drives on Sunday afternoons. A hand squeeze and quick kiss were frequent; their trust and partnership was inspirational to all.
Left to mourn her loss are husband, Tom; daughter, Cinda Baxter of Minneapolis, Minn.; daughter and son-in-law, Gian Baxter-Collins (Michael) of Grand Island; son and daughter-in-law, Greg Baxter (Adriene), also of Grand Island; and brother, Lynn Harwager of Katy, Texas. Grandchildren include Miranda Baxter of Washington, D.C., Alec Baxter (wife, Emmaline) of Lincoln, Taylor Roberts of Grand Island, Kelsey Roberts of Lincoln, and Madison Roberts of Grand Island. Stepgranddaughters are Ashley Collins of Grand Island and Shayla Collins of Cairo.
Preceding Elizabeth in death were parents, Earl and Helen, and brothers, Richard Harwager and Douglas Harwager.
Public visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at All Faiths Funeral Home in Grand Island, without the family present. If friends would like their names entered into the guest book, please contact the funeral home.
A private family service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 7; it will be livestreamed on All Faiths Funeral Home — Grand Island’s Facebook page (found at: bit.ly/lizmemorial). Private burial will follow in the Grand Island Cemetery. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date, when friends and family can safely come together to share warm memories, laughter, love and fellowship.
As much as Liz loved floral arrangements, she loved helping others more. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made in Liz’s name to the P.E.O. Program for Continuing Education at https://donations.peointernational.org/peo-donation-pce.