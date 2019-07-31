Elinor Martha Peterson, 89, of Grand Island died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Lakeview Care Center of Grand Island.
Memorial service will be at 4 p.m. Friday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate.
Family will greet friends from 3 p.m. until service time. Burial of ashes will be at a later date in West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Elinor, the youngest child of Daniel and Edith (Anderson) O’Neill, was born in Gibbon on March 5, 1930. When she was 2, her family moved to a farm near Wood River and they moved for the last time when she was 11 to a farm west of Alda. She received her early education in country schools before attending St. Mary’s High School in Grand Island and graduating from Wood River High School in 1948.
In 1951, Elinor married Jim Buckner and welcomed her daughter, Debbie, a year later. She later married Floyd Peterson on Dec. 14, 1954, in Grand Island, and kept busy with her home and four children. At the age most people retire, Elinor began working at St. Francis Medical Center in the laundry. She later joined her sisters, Christina and Violet, in a senior line dancing group at the Grand Generation Center.
Elinor was especially proud of her Irish heritage and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She will be missed for her humor and spunky personality. She was a member of the Catholic faith.
Survivors of the immediate family include a son, Lee Peterson of Brooklyn, N.Y; a daughter, Janet (Skip) Pecoraro of Stanford, Maine; and three sisters, Christina Powell and Violet Woitaszewski of Grand Island and Anne Mart of Hutchinson, Kan. Other survivors include her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Elinor was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of nearly 50 years, Floyd; a daughter, Debbie (Buckner) Davis; a son, Chris Peterson; an infant sister; her brothers, Art, Duane and Clarence O’Neill; and a sister, Irene Wortman.
