Elgin Stevenson, 83

ALDA — Elgin T. Stevenson, 83, of Alda, died Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Grand Island.
Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9 at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island with Derek Apfel officiating. Burial will follow in Cedarview Cemetery in Doniphan.
Family will greet friends an hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Elgin was born Nov. 21, 1935, at Grand Island to Thomas And Irene (Conrad) Stevenson. He grew up in the Trumbull area and graduated in 1954, from Trumbull High School.
He worked as a truck driver for various companies in the Grand Island area. Elgin enjoyed fishing, hunting and woodworking.