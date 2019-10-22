LOUP CITY — Eldren J. Michalski, 93, of Loup City died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Rose Lane Home in Loup City.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church in Loup City. The Rev. Richard L. Piontkowski will officiate the Mass. Burial will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church with a 7 p.m. Knights of Columbus Rosary at the church. Memorials are suggested to the Michalski family or donor’s choice.
Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements. Condolences for the Michalski family can be left at higginsfuneralhomelc.com.