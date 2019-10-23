LOUP CITY — Eldren J. Michalski, 93, of Loup City died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Rose Lane Home in Loup City.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church in Loup City. The Rev. Richard L. Piontkowski will officiate the Mass. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery at Loup City.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church, with a Knights of Columbus Rosary at 7. Memorials are suggested to the Michalski family or donor’s choice. Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements. Condolences for the Michalski family can be left at higginsfuneralhomelc.com.
Eldren John Michalski was born July 30, 1926, in Sherman County to Michael T. and Theresa (Swanek) Michalski. Eldren grew up and attended school in Sherman County. He farmed in Sherman County until 1960, and then went to work for the Farmers Coop Service Station. In 1969, he went to work for the Eaton Corporation and retired in 1987. After retirement Eldren worked part-time for Jim Obermiller hauling grain. Eldren also worked part-time for the City of Loup City and Day’s Auction. Eldren enjoyed playing cards and listening to polka music. He also enjoyed visiting with family and taking bus rides to the casino. Eldren was a member of St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed helping out with Bingo from 1987 to 1995.
Survivors include his sisters, Henrietta Kuszak of Loup City, Maxine (Ken) Faucher of Omaha, Rena (Dean) Flyr of Omaha and Dianne (Vernon) Hilbers of Lyons; and brothers, Virgil and Dennis (RoseAnn), both of Omaha, and Richard (Janis) of Valley.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Ernestine Palu, Norma Kuszak and Marcella Palu.