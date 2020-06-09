Eldora “Dorie” Speck, 94, of Grand Island, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney.
A family funeral service will be held Thursday at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island with the Rev. Bill Pavuk officiating. Burial will be in the Grand Island City Cemetery.
There will be no public visitation. Memorials are suggested to St. Pauls Lutheran Church and MS.
Eldora was born April 11, 1926, at Grand Island, to Charles and Elizabeth (Parker) Semm. She grew up and received her education in the Grand Island Public Schools system graduating in 1944.
Eldora married LaMoine Speck on January 4, 1944, at Smith Center, Kan. From this union a daughter Carol and two sons, David and Stephen, were born. Eldora worked many years at Sears. She also worked a few years at a donut shop.
She was a member of St. Pauls Lutheran Church and she did some work there on Saturdays for a while. She also was a member and held offices at Rebekah Lodge No. 132 and was a member of the Danish Sisterhood. She visited many people who were homebound and enjoyed going out to eat with friends.
She deeply loved her children, grandchildren, and great- grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter and son-in-law, Carol and Terry Johnson of Grand Island; two sons and daughters-in-law, David and Barb Speck of Grand Island, and Steve and Diane Speck of Maricopa, Ariz.; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a dear niece, Barb Ruff.
She was preceded in death by her husband, LaMoine Speck; five brothers, Leo, Wilbur, Darrow, Ronald, Robert and Jim Semm; and her sister, Gwendolyn White.
