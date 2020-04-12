Eldon Wichmann, 82

ST. LIBORY — Eldon C. Wichmann, 82, of St. Libory died unexpectedly Saturday, April 11, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
In consideration of the COVID-19 pandemic a private family graveside service will be at St. Libory’s Catholic Cemetery in St. Libory. The Rev. Sidney Bruggeman will officiate.
A Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date, when it is safe to gather as a community to support the Wichmann family.
Memorials are suggested to St. Libory’s Catholic Church, Palmer EMTs or for Masses.
Peters Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.
Eldon was born Oct. 30, 1937, on the family farm northeast of St. Libory, the son of Clarence O. and Frieda S. (Pape) Wichmann.
He received his education at Merrick County District 45 rural school and at Zion Lutheran Parochial School in Worms. After completing his schooling, he farmed with his father.
He was united in marriage to Rita A. Arends on Sept. 15, 1959, at the Catholic Church in St. Libory. The couple lived their entire married life on the Wichmann home place, where they farmed, and, at one time, operated a dairy and raised cattle. They celebrated 60 years of marriage last fall.
Eldon was a member of St. Libory’s Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Council 1918, where he was a former Grand Knight, and the Nebraska Cattlemen’s Association. He was also a longtime 4-H leader of the Gage Valley Beefers 4-H club and was honored in 2001 as a Friend of 4-H.
Eldon enjoyed farm life, hard work and square hay bailing. He loved polka music, the Howard County Fair and attending cattle and bull sales.
He is survived by his wife, Rita, of St. Libory; his children and their spouses, Jeff and Jacy Wichmann of Plattsmouth, Rodney and Kay Wichmann of St. Libory, Brad and Chris Wichmann of Palmer, Darren Wichmann of Grand Island, Jody Wichmann of Syracuse, and Sherise and Rich Loeffelbein of Palmer; 17 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, with several more on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Sheila Wichmann; a son, Chad Wichmann; two sisters, Mary Ann Kroeger and Lucille Garbers; an infant brother, Harry Wichmann; and his in-laws, Clarence and Mayme Arends.
