Eldon W. Palasek, 84, of Grand Island, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Lakeview Rehabilitation Center.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Eldon was born on Dec. 30, 1935, in Grand Island, to Albert and Esther (Schmidt) Palasek. He grew up on a farm in Hamilton County and received his education in County School District 88 and Phillips High School. After graduating from high school, Eldon attended community college in Hastings.
On June 19, 1955, he was united in marriage to Shirley Smith. One son was blessed into this union. Eldon was an electrical engineer and worked building cable systems, and was a member of Peace Lutheran Church.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Shirley; son, Marlin (Eduardo Valls-Palasek) Palasek; niece, Sherry Greacen; and several other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Eldon was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Eleanor.
Memorials are suggested to the family.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.