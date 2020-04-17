Elaine K. Wissing, 94, of Bickford Assisted Living in Grand Island passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday evening, April 13, 2020.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, graveside services will be held for the immediate family at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. The Rev. Martin L. Egging will officiate. A memorial Mass will be held at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church on a future date to be announced later. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.
Elaine was born July 2, 1925, at St. Libory. She was the daughter of Ben and Lena (Rehder) Grotz.
Elaine grew up in St. Libory. She graduated from Grand Island Senior High School in 1942. She was married to Peter J. Wissing on July 30, 1946, at St. Mary’s Cathedral, a union that lasted for 68 years until his passing in February of 2015. They lived in Grand Island their entire married life.
Elaine worked at O.P. Skaggs, and later was a full-time homemaker. She was assistant Cub Scout Leader for her boys and helped with the girls’ 4-H group. She volunteered at Central Catholic High School in the library and office and at the parish thrift store.
She enjoyed playing cards, sewing, quilting, crafts, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, its Altar Society and Christian Mothers.
Survivors of the immediate family include two sons and a daughter-in-law, Daniel and Chris Wissing of Grand Island and David Wissing of Oakdale, Calif.; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Cynthia Peters of Lincoln, Linda and Chris Lehecka of Austin, Texas, and Judy and Steve Iske of Grand Island; nine grandchildren and their spouses, Kara and Joe Morrow, Rebecca and Kurt Krueger, Sarah and Adam Overton, Michael and Nicole Wissing, Rachel and Amanda Peters, Alex Peters, Kim and Matt Sawyer, Jason and Emily Lehecka, Brandon and Geri Iske; and 14 great-grandchildren, Noah, Caleb, Tanner, Kota, Kaleb, Kade and Kristian Morrow, Ethan Krueger, Madeline and Emily Overton, Grayson Wissing, Bennett Lehecka, Sydney and Morgan Iske.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Peter; parents, Ben and Lena Grotz; sisters, Maxine Wilson and Lorna Helzer; two infant brothers; and a son-in-law, Tom Peters.
Memorials are suggested to the family’s choice.
