PAPILLION — Elaine M. Reuss, 75, of Papillion passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 200 E Sixth St., Papillion. Inurnment will be at Resurrection Cemetery Mausoleum at 1:30 p.m.
Visitation will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, with a vigil service at 7, at Bethany Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to the family to be distributed to various charities.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Michael and Debra Reuss of Almogordo, N.M., Marty Reuss of Omaha, Rena Pepper of Bellevue and Rachel Reuss of Beloit, Wis.; 12 granchildren; three great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Mary Lee and Pat Kluever, Don and Peg Braun, John and Narka Braun, Rick and Lisa Braun, Bob and Christy Norman, Al and JoAnn Svajgr and Rose (Melvin) Braun; brothers and sisters–in–law, Robert and Joanne Reuss, Viven (Richard) Reuss and Darlene (Bill) Reuss.
She was preceded in death by Remy and Alice Braun; her husband, Jack Reuss; brothers, Melvin and Jerry Braun; sisters, Judy Braun and Jane Norman; daughter-in-law, Lori Reuss; and brother-in-law, James Reuss.