Elaine Mrkvicka, 84

Elaine A. Mrkvicka, 84, passed peacefully on Aug. 15, 2019, at Tiffany Square Care Center in Grand Island, surrounded by her family.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, with Mass officiated by the Rev. Marty Egging. Inurnment will be at Westlawn Cemetery following Mass.
Visitation will begin at 5 p.m. Friday, with a Vigil service at 7, at the church. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Elaine was born on Jan. 22, 1935, to Steven and Domicella Slobaszewski and was raised on the family farm near Rockville with her two brothers, Ralph and Alvin, and sister, Rosemary. She attended Ashton High School, graduating as the valedictorian of her senior class in 1952. Following high school, she married Ralph Mrkvicka on Nov. 25, 1953, and they moved to Grand Island. They welcomed their children, Barbara and Rodney.
Elaine was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and the Church of the Resurrection in Grand Island. She was employed by the Natural Foods Store, City of Grand Island and Skagway. She was a hard and dedicated worker, talented in sewing, cooking, crafts, gardening, and home projects.
She valued the time she could spend with relatives and close friends and neighbors, just to visit or play a game of cards, along with enjoying either a hot cup of coffee or a cold beer. She served as a comforting, reliable friend for those who were sick or needed help. Pets and animals also received her love and care.
Elaine is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and David Cabrera of Papillion; her son and daughter-in-law, Rodney and Susan Mrkvicka of Leawood, Kan.; and four grandchildren, Gregory Cabrera of Seattle, Wash., Michael Cabrera of Grand Island, and Katie and Emily Mrkvicka, both of Leawood, Kan.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ralph; two brothers, Ralph and Alvin Slobaszewski, and their spouses; and her sister, Rosemary.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to the staff at CHI Health St. Francis Skilled Care and hospital, Tiffany Square Care Center and the AseraCare Hospice for their excellent care and concern. Also, thanks to the many relatives, dear friends and neighbors who visited, making each day special to her. We also thank everyone who came and celebrated life with Elaine during her stays at Skilled Care, the hospital and Tiffany Square. We had a lot of laughs, love and memories to share, along with pizza and beer gatherings.
We also want to acknowledge and thank James “Charlie” and Sherri Kusek, Ervin and Dorothy Woltman, Ramona Mrkvicka, Edwin and Marlene Lewandowski, Vicki and Mike Nelson, Rhonda Osgood and Earlene Ellington for their time and support. We will all miss her, her sharp wit and humor, and her genuine compassion for others.
A special thank you to Father Marty Egging for his spiritual comfort.
Memorials are suggested to AseraCare Hospice or Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
