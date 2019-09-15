Elaine McClellan, guided by her heavenly angels, left this world to meet her Lord and Savior on Sept. 12, 2019.
Elaine Marguerite (Moog) McClellan was born at home in Rockville to Edward H. and Marie C. (Hehnke) Moog on Oct. 12, 1939.
When Elaine was 18 months old, the family moved to Shelton, where she grew up and graduated from Shelton High School in 1957. She attended the St. Francis School of Nursing, graduating in 1960, and worked at St Francis Hospital.
On Dec. 3, 1961, she married John H. McClellan of Palmer at the Shelton United Methodist Church, where she had been a member since joining with her family in 1946. They lived in a farmhouse in Gage Valley by Palmer until moving in 1964 to St. Paul, where they continued to make their home.
Elaine was employed by the Howard County Community Hospital, now called Howard County Medical Center, from January 1962 until she retired in December 2014. She loved being a registered nurse and cared deeply for her co-workers, making many lasting friendships. She was the surgery supervisor and saw many changes in health care during her career.
She was the recipient of the first Caring Kind Award that the hospital presented, and was one of the original St. Paul EMTs, serving for 12 years.
Elaine worked alongside her husband in maintaining their apartment properties since 1969 (family stating she cleaned with her toothbrush and paring knife) and also kept the books for his business, McClellan Builder & Contractor.
Elaine was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church and served in many capacities, including being a building committee member overseeing the building of the new church in 1990. Recently she enjoyed leading the adult Sunday school class and was a member of the United Methodist Women and the Martha Circle.
Music was extremely important throughout her schooling and entire life, always encouraging her grandchildren in music. One of her highlights of the Christmas season was her grandsons, J.T. and Cole, singing for Christmas Eve church services for the past few years. She fulfilled a dream by singing with these grandsons for church. She shared her voice at weddings, funerals, community events and church choirs in Shelton and St. Paul.
She was always interested in her children’s and grandchildren’s activities, trying never to miss any event they participated in.
Elaine loved to share with others and knitted 70 Christmas stockings for family and friends over the years, starting with her own children. She was known for her apricot koffee kringle (her mother’s recipe) and shared them with family and friends over the years. She loved her family, friends, church and hospital.
Survivors include her husband, John; three children, Cynthia “Cindy” Sue McClellan of Aurora, Julie Kay Wetherington of Aurora and Jeffrey Earl McClellan of Hastings. She is also survived by grandchildren, John Travis (Ashton) Wetherington, William Cole Wetherington of Aurora, Karson Riley McClellan and Madelyn Marie McClellan of Hastings; a sister-in-law, Irene Johnson of Ankeny, Iowa; a brother-in-law, Donald McClellan of Palmer; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son-in-law, William Keith Wetherington; a brother and sister-in-law, Delbert and Nola Moog; a sister and brother-in-law, Kathleen and James Lowe; a stillborn brother; a brother- and sister-in-law, William and Dolores McClellan; sister-in-law, Delores McClellan; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Robert and Ethel Fairbairn; and brother-in-law, Harry Johnson.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the First United Methodist Church in St. Paul. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday with lunch following.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Howard County Community Hospital Foundation, United Methodist Church of St. Paul and St. Paul Volunteer EMTs. Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is in charge of arrangements.