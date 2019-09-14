ST. PAUL — Elaine M. McClellan, 79, of St. Paul, guided by her heavenly angels, left this world to meet her Lord and Savior on Sept. 12, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis Medical Center in Grand Island.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 20, at the United Methodist Church in St. Paul with the Rev. Dr. Russ Anderson officiating.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19 at the church. More details will follow.
Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is in charge of arrangements.