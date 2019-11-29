Elaine L. Matejka, 86, of Grand Island died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Society in Grand Island.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.apfelfuenralhome.com
Elaine was born July 23, 1933, at Loup City to Tony and Teckla (Lonowski) Woitalewicz.
Her most-loved times were the holidays and the cabin at Sherman Lake with family.
Survivors include three daughters, Toni (Ernie) Dalrymple, Sandi (Dan) Kehm, Deb (Bert Rucker) Himebaugh; two sons, Bryan (Kathi) Matejka, Rick (Karen) Matejka; brother-in-law, John (Donna) Matejka; sister-in-law, Sherrie (Lewis) Page; 11 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Franklin; brother, Leonard Woitalewicz; brother-in-law, Terry Matejka; son-in-law, Donny Zoucha; and great-granddaughter, Chloe Lynn Dalrymple.