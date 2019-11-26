Eileen Beck Wing passed into the arms of Jesus on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at the age of 102 in Grand Island.
A memorial service is tentatively planned for the spring. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
In her long life she impacted many people in her roles as wife, Army wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, teacher, baker, seamstress and friend.
Eileen was born July 22, 1917, to William and Mary (Heapy) Beck on a farm outside of Litchfield. She graduated from Litchfield High School in 1936, as valedictorian of her class. She attended Kearney State Teacher’s College (now UNK) and graduated May 1941, with a bachelor of science degree.
Eileen married Ross Howard Wing on December 24, 1941. Together they raised six children. They were active in the Christian Church, helping to start several new congregations. They served as cooks for Pibel Bible Family Camp for many years. They moved several times and lived in different states, but Eileen always called Litchfield home.
Eileen is survived by sons, Russell (Diana) Wing and Randall (Barbara) Wing; daughters, Roslyn (Greg) Dunning and Krysteen (Mike) Hasselquist; daughter-in-law Carol (Dennis); 12 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren and a sister, Vivienne Hale.
She is proceeded in death by her husband, Ross; son, Dennis; daughter and son-in-law, Diane and Jim Schutt; six brothers and two sisters.
Memorials are suggested to the Litchfield Christian Church.