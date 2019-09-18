Eileen Samway, 75

ST. LIBORY — Eileen Marie Samway, 75, of St. Libory passed away with her family at her side on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Friday at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. The Rev. Marty Egging is the Celebrant. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Blessed Sacrament with a vigil service at 7. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Eileen was born April 20, 1944, in Grand Island, the daughter of Guy and Mary (McCarthy) Godown. She grew up in Merna, graduating from Merna High School in 1963. She then went on to graduate from St. Francis Nursing College.
Eileen held multiple nursing positions over the years, as supervisor, house supervisor and director of nursing, both in North Platte and Grand Island.
On June 18, 1966, she married James Samway, the father of her seven children. James died in 1990. Eileen has spent the last 27 years with Larry Kosmicki. The couple built their life together on the farm in St. Libory.
Although Eileen stayed busy with her nursing career, she found time to go dancing with Larry and loved to go to the grandchildren’s activities. She was a Special Olympics coach and helped out in any way she could. Eileen was a Husker fan and also enjoyed word search puzzles and eating out with her nursing school clan. Her family will miss her ready wit, hereditary eye roll and amusing facial expressions.
Those who will cherish her memory include her significant other, Larry Kosmicki; her children, Lisa (Randy) Eickhoff, Denise Rall, Nathan Samway and Jason Samway (Brandi Swanek), all of Grand Island; beloved grandchildren, Jordan Eickhoff, Justine Eickhoff, Nekia, Nick and Jacob Samway, Luke (Caitlyn) Combs, Ty Rall, and Keyra, Kashlyn and Kayde Samway; and three great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by a sister, Anne Heffelfinger of Lincoln; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Dee Godown of Geneva, Carol Samway of McCook, Chuck and Sharon Samway of Sterling, Colo., Dennis and Pat Samway of Johnson Lake and Nancy and Lynn Johnson of Grand Island; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Samway; a son, Kevin Samway; two infants, David and Christine; brothers, John Godown and Leonard (Jo) Godown; sister, Yvonne (Dal) Greene; son-in-law, Rob Rall; and brothers-in-law, Paul Heffelfinger and Larry Samway.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.