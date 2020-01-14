ORD — Edwin “Ed” E. Vancura, 92, of Ord passed away on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the Tiffany Square Care Center in Grand Island.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the Ord First United Methodist Church in Ord. The Rev. Stefanie Hayes will officiate. Burial will be in the Ord Bohemian Cemetery. Military Honors will be presented by the Ord VFW Post #7029 and American Legion Post #38.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at the Ord Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Ord Flag Fund, Ord First United Methodist Church or family’s choice. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Edwin Eugene was born July 21, 1927, in Valley County, to Charles and Rosie (Klat) Vancura. He was raised on the family farm west of Ord. He received his education at District #26 country school and graduated from Ord High School in 1945.
On May 22, 1951, Ed was united in marriage to Donna Kamery at Taylor. In 1952, Ed joined the United States Army and the couple’s first son, Loren, joined them in Trieste, Italy. Upon returning from the Army on the ship, their second son, Dean, was born in 1953.
Following the service, Ed and Donna lived on the family farm where they raised their family, Loren, Dean, Cindy, Debra and Tammy. In 1965, they moved to another farm 10 miles west of Ord, making this their home until 1978, when they moved into Ord and purchased the gas station on the west side of Ord. Ed operated the gas station until 1988, when he retired and then his son Dean continued to run it.
Ed was a member of the Ord First United Methodist Church, the American Legion Post #38 and the Ord School Board. He was very active in the American Legion baseball program as a coach for 16 years for the Pony, Legion and Town Leagues and also coached girls softball for 4 years.
Ed enjoyed golfing, playing horse shoes and pitch and coffee with the guys. He especially liked polka dances and will be remembered for saying, “If it was a good song, it was too short.”
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Donna of Grand Island; a son, Loren Vancura of Elwood; three daughters and sons-in-law, Cindy and Jeff Green of Memphis, Debra and Steve Hanquist of Grand Island and Tammy and Mark Evetovich of Wayne; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Dean Vancura; a brother, Charles Vancura Jr.; and a sister, Rosie Holoum.