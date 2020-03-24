Edward Loeffler, 85

BURWELL — Edward John Loeffler, 85, lifelong resident of Burwell, died Friday, March 20, 2020, at CHI Good Samaritan in Kearney.
A celebration of life service will be planned at a later date. Hitchcock Funeral Home in Burwell is in charge of arrangements.
Ed was born east of Burwell to William and Katie (Setlik) Loeffler on Nov. 19, 1934, and in 1955, was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, LuEllen Johns.
Ed worked several years for the Garfield County roads department while operating the family farm. He later started his own successful electronics business. Ed was an avid Amateur Radio operator, using the call numbers WØFIG and WØEJL. He served in a variety of capacities in the Central Nebraska Amateur Radio Club. He also served diligently on the Burwell High School Alumni Committee.
Ed is survived by his wife, LuEllen; his children, Mike Loeffler of Billings, Mont., Barb Loeffler and Betsy and Paul Lamb, all of Burwell, and Kathi and Elton Croy of Frederick, Md.; his sister, Carolyn Loeffler of Omaha; and brother-in-law, Tom Johns of Burwell. Also mourning his passing are his grandchildren: Jason and Tyler Loeffler of Billings, Mont.; Kacie and Donny Owens of Washingtonville, Ohio; Will Rykowski and Nikki and Justin Wurth of Missoula, Mont.; Ashley Rykowski of Burwell; Jen and Tony Pirrone of Shepherdstown, W.V.; Jessica and William Risk of Summerville, S.C.; and David and Daniel Croy of Frederick, Md. Ed also leaves three great-granddaughters, Tessa and Ava Loeffler and Harper Wurth.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents.