Edward Glen Gowlovech, 77, of Grand Island passed away on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at the home he lived in for more than 48 years.
The Rev. James R. Golka celebrated a private Mass of Christian Burial for Ed. His inurnment was in the Phillips Cemetery, with military honors rendered by the United Veterans Honor Guard and Offutt Air Force Honor Team. Curran Funeral Chapel assisted the family.
Edward Glen Gowlovech was born at home in Phillips on May 30, 1942, to Edward L Gowlovech and Laura E (Wadkins) Gowlovech. He graduated from Grand Island Central Catholic High School in 1959. He served in the United States Air Force from 1961-64, with a tour in Alaska using his Russian language training during the height of the Cold War. He began working for NCR as an electrical engineer in 1965, and continued his employment with the company for over 35 years. On May 28, 1966, Ed married Barbara Jane Bryant. They had four children, Edward J (JaNalle), Colleen Ann (Peter Guerra), Elizabeth Ann (Dirk Porath), and Judith Ann. He had 10 grandchildren, Ellie, Elissa, MaryKate, Taisya, Annie, Taitlyn, Taylor, Joey, Johnny and Grace. He volunteered at the VA Hospital and for Hall County CERT and helped with the Harvest of Harmony parade for many years, using his HAM radio license (call sign KG0OO). He was a train and plane enthusiast and enjoyed various hobbies, including reading, shooting, golf, photography, cooking and baking. He was a founding member of Resurrection Catholic Church and volunteered for over 40 years in various ministries.
Left to cherish his memory are his family and several close friends. Ed’s family is very thankful to all of the health care professionals that were involved in his medical care.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Richard, Elgin and Jeanne.
Memorials can be directed to the Resurrection Next Generation building fund and/or Grand Island Central Catholic.