CENTRAL CITY — Edward A. “Ed” Pfeifer, 47, of Central City died at his home on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.
Celebration of Life services are pending with Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City.
Full details will appear at a later date.
