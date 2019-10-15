CENTRAL CITY — Edward A. “Ed” Pfeifer, 47, of Central City died at his home on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.

Celebration of Life services are pending with Solt-Wagner Funeral Home in Central City.

Full details will appear at a later date.

