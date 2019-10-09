RAVENNA — Edward “Ed” Chramosta Jr., 74, of Ravenna died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Ravenna. The Rev. Richard Piontkowski will officiate. Burial will be in St. Wenceslaus Cemetery southeast of Ravenna.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday with a rosary service following at 7 p.m. at the church. Rasmussen Funeral Home in Ravenna is in charge of arrangements
Edward Chramosta was born March 13, 1945, on a farm near Gibbon to Edward and Margaret (Kriha) Chramosta. He grew up in Ravenna, graduated from Ravenna High School in 1963, and graduated from Kearney State College in 1967.
He married Karen Vandewalle on July 8, 1967, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Ravenna. The couple lived in Hordville and Arthur before returning to Ravenna.
Ed worked as a teacher, coach and farmer. He was also employed by Fisher Insurance Agency and H&R Block in Ravenna.
He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and served on the parish council. He served on the Good Samaritan Board, St. Wenceslaus Cemetery Board and the Grand Manor Board, and loved delivering meals for the Senior Center.
Ed enjoyed golfing and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He attended all of his daughters and grandkid’s activities and was their biggest fan. His Catholic faith was an important part of his life. His family and friends were special to him and he was always willing to help out whenever he was needed.
Survivors include his wife, Karen of Ravenna; two daughters and sons-in-law, Carla and Jim Nesci of Omaha and Candie and Tony Jones of Omaha; three grandchildren, Cassandra and Caressa Jones and Hunter Hawley; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Delores and Allyn Eaves of Apple Valley, Minn. and Dorothy and Jim Klemme of Green Valley, Ariz.; a sister-in-law, Judy Peterson of Omaha; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.