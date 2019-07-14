Edward Conley, 84

NORTH LOUP — Edward C. Conley, 84, of North Loup passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Brookfield Park in St. Paul.
Ed’s wishes were to be cremated.
A Celebration of Life lunch will be 11:30 a.m. Aug. 3, at the North Loup Community Building. Please plan on attending, so that you can regale tales of Ed.
Ed was born Oct. 11, 1934, in Omaha.
Anyone who knew him, knew that he probably started telling stories to the doctor the minute he saw him!
Ed graduated from Omaha South High School in 1953 and went on to apprentice at the Omaha Power Company. He and Sharon were united in marriage on April 15, 1960. The family then moved to Muncie, Ind., where he worked for Westinghouse. In 1966 they moved back to Nebraska where they purchased the Elba Club in Elba. Ed never knew a stranger, which is one of the reasons the club was so successful.
During the summer, he worked on irrigation systems or put up grain bins in a wide area through the state. After the sale of the club, he contracted out to several companies in Arizona while Sharon took care of her parents there. About 20 years ago, they moved back to the family farm in North Loup. He worked maintenance for NoLo Villa and took pride in caring for the town’s swimming pool.
Ed enjoyed helping friends and neighbors throughout the community. He liked working on construction projects and mowing the three acres of lawn around the house. When he was in Elba, he was a volunteer for the Fire Department. In North Loup, he had been a member of the local Lions Club for more than 15 years, and supported other organizations throughout the community.
One of his favorite pastimes was to join the others who gathered for coffee in the mornings and afternoons to, uh, shoot the breeze. Once again, regaling on new and old stories being told.
Survivors of his immediate family include a daughter, Lynn Anthony; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Steven Conley and Randy and Tammy Conley; a brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Colleen Conley; a sister, Patricia Wickman; and six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mae Conley; and his wife, Sharon.
Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences and memorials may be directed to www.livson.com.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to family’s choice, the North Loup Lions, and the Elba or North Loup fire departments.