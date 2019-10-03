Edward Dean Brokaw, 88, of Grand Island, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Bickford Cottage in Grand Island.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home Chapel in Grand Island with the Rev. Robert Hayden officiating.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will take place at The Grand Island City Cemetery following the service.
Ed was born on Sept. 24, 1931, in Tekamah to Charles V. and Ethel L. (Mallette) Brokaw.
He grew up in Fremont and Uehling, graduating from Uehling High School in 1949.
He was united in marriage to Ida “Edie” Sass on Sept. 24, 1950, at First Lutheran Church in Oakland. After marriage they lived in Fremont, Nickerson and Elk City, then moved to Valley in 1960. They later moved to Grand Island in 1978.
After graduating high school Ed worked at Valley Manufacturing (now Valmont Industries). In August of 1955, Ed starting working at Swift in Omaha. In the spring of 1959, he then started working at McCann’s Sand and Gravel in Valley, where he worked for the next 19 years. In 1978, McCann’s sold to Hartford Sand and Gravel, and he was transferred to Grand Island to become the manager of their newly acquired Luther Maddox Sand and Gravel Company, which eventually became Central Sand and Gravel Company. He worked there until retiring at age 75 in 2006.
Ed’s hobbies included woodworking, including building furniture, and following his beloved Los Angeles Dodgers. Ed was a volunteer for the Valley Fire Department as well as serving as fire chief for many years. He served as the president of the Nebraska State Volunteers Fire Chiefs Association and was also a member of the State Fire School Committee for Volunteer Fireman. He was a member of the Nebraska Volunteer Fireman Hall of Fame.
Ed and Edie were married for 66 years until Edie passed away in December of 2016.
Ed is survived by seven children, including Lureen (Francis) Morgan, Ed Jr. (Mary) Brokaw, Bonita (John) Hilbert, Glenice (Don) Simons, Donna (Kenny) Beale, Shelley (Sam) Van Norman and Scott (Barb) Brokaw. He is also survived by his brother, Roger (Kathy) Brokaw; sisters, Elaine Kersten, Joyce Jennings, and Patsy Andersen. Also surviving Ed are his 18 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; sister, Lois Wacker; and grandsons, Peter Hansen and Joseph Brokaw.
Memorials are suggested to the Valley Nebraska Fire Department. Online condolences may be directed to www.livson.com. Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.