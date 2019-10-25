HICKMAN — Edna L. Webb, 77, of Hickman passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019.
A gathering of family of friends will be from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday at Dannebrog Fire Hall, 114 E Oak St. Dannebrog.
She was born to Ed and Laura (Nun) Fuller on March 2, 1942, in St. Paul. Edna enjoyed her flower garden, adult coloring books, and occasional trips to the casino. Most of all, she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and close friends.
Edna is survived by her children, Nancy (Allen), Penny (Douglas) and Terry (Dawn); grandchildren, Deanna (Brian), Christina, Robin, Ryan (Mary), Emily (Marcus) and Josh; and her beloved dog, Precious.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dean Webb, four sisters and their spouses.
Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnffc.com.