LOUP CITY — Edith M. Velez, 63, of Loup City died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Loup City Community Building in Loup City, with the Rev. Douglas DeNeui officiating. Cremation will follow the service.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. prior to the service at the community building. Memorials are suggested to the Velez family. Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements.
