Edith E. Rodenbaugh, 70, of Grand Island died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Burial will be in the Grand Island Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. A memorial fund will be established in memory of Edith.
Edith was born on July 14, 1949, on the family homestead in Riverton, Wyo., the daughter of William and Cecil (Dillingham) Grable. She was one of 15 children.
On March 21, 1975, she was united in marriage to William Rodenbaugh at Trinity United Methodist Church in Grand Island. She worked at Ace Hardware, Burger King on 2nd Street and for the past 27 years at Super Saver Foods.
Some of Edith’s enjoyments included rescuing cats, puzzles and setting outside on a sunny day drinking coffee and having a cigarette. Her greatest treasure was her family, especially her grandkids.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, William; children, Beckie Casillas of Grand Island, Kathy Ann Ortega of Lincoln, Christopher Sinner of Grand Island; stepchildren, Dean Rodenbaugh and Judy Marcola; 18 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Barbara Garriette and Kathy (John) Cestnik.
She was preceded in death by her parents; stepson, Mitch; grandson, Alex; great-granddaughter, Aubrey; and nine brothers and three sisters.