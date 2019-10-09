Eddie Clevenger, 75

SHELTON — Eddie D. Clevenger, 75, of Shelton died peacefully Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at his home.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences may be shared online at www.osrfh.com.
Services are entrusted to O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.
Eddie Dean Clevenger was born in Kearney to Eddie Sr. and Marian (Yockey) Clevenger on Aug. 4, 1944. He graduated from Gibbon High School with the class of 1962, and married Linda Korcek on Dec. 28 in Kearney. They then resided in Shelton for the remainder of their marriage. To this union, they had two sons, Al and James.
Eddie enjoyed spending time with his boys, teaching them about hunting and fishing, and later taught them about the construction business. One of his greatest loves was watching not only his sons but his grandchildren in all of their sporting events. He was also an avid fan of NASCAR and enjoyed his NASCAR trips when he was younger.
In his early years, Eddie was employed by Baldwin’s Manufacturing of Kearney for 10 years. After leaving Baldwin’s, he was employed in construction for four years before he started his own business as Clevenger Construction. He was later joined by Al and James in the family business and most recently by grandson, Michael. He retired in 2017, after 40-plus years due to his health.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Linda (Korcek) of Shelton; two sons and daughters-in-law, Al and Kathy Clevenger of Shelton and James and Jill Clevenger of Kearney; his grandchildren, Michael, Kaci, Mandy, Krystal, Trey and Connor; a great-grandchild, Aubrey; a sister and brother-in-law, Sherril (Clevenger) and Jim Cline of Gibbon; and several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Eddie Jr. was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie Clevenger Sr. and Marian Clevenger of Gibbon; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Herbert and Beulah (Coon) Korcek of Shelton; and two brothers-in-law, James Korcek and Fred Korcek.