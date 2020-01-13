ORD — Edwin “Ed” E. Vancura, 92, of Ord passed away on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the Tiffany Square Care Center in Grand Island.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Ord First United Methodist Church. The Rev. Stefanie Hayes will officiate. Burial will be in the Ord Bohemian Cemetery. Military Honors will be presented by the Ord VFW Post 7029 and American Legion Post 38.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at the Ord Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the Ord Flag Fund, Ord First United Methodist Church or Family’s Choice. Ord Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

