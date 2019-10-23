CENTRAL CITY – Edward “Ed” Allen Pfeifer, 47, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at home near Central City.
Celebration of Life Services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Solt-Wagner Community Room, with Pastor Tom Lucas officiating. There will be a time of fellowship from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Burial of ashes will be at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to the family and condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Ed was born on June 7, 1972, to Paul and Veronica (Rutten) Pfeifer in Central City. He grew up in Central City and graduated from Central City High School in 1990. Ed helped his Dad work for Christensen Cattle Company from age 10 to 16. This is where his strong work ethic started. He then worked for Melvin Swanson from 1991 to 1996. Ed worked at O. K. Tire and then T.O. Haas from 1991 to 2006. Ed was working at Pollard Oil/Sapp Brothers at the time of his death. He married Michelle R. Berggren on March 24, 2001.
He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Central City. He enjoyed golfing, playing pool, jeeping, camping, fishing “but didn’t like to eat it,” bowling and boxing. He enjoyed putting on his annual fireworks display and was a very good “backyard” mechanic.
Ed is survived by his wife, Michelle of Central City; his mother, Veronica Pfeifer of Cedar Rapids; two daughters, Ashton Roberts of Norfolk and Alyssa Roberts of Fort Lee, Va.; a son, Jonathan Trapp of Norfolk; two brothers, Paul and Joan Pfeifer of Aurora and Joe Pfeifer and Marcy Jorgensen of Grand Island; two sisters, Tammy and Roger Boelts of Central City and Angela Roller of Central City; mother- and father-in-law, Dennis and Jane Berggren; brother-in-law, Jason and Lisa Berggren; sister-in-law, Cynthia and Kory Kunze; many nieces and nephews; and his cats, Buddy and Minnie.
Ed was preceded in death by his father, Paul Pfeifer; stepfather, Harold Pfeifer; grandparents, Fred and Irene Pfeifer, Martin and Clara Rutten; grandparents-in-law, Kenneth and Vivian Berggren, Donald and Elsie Fetchner; and brother-in-law, John Fischler.