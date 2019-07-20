RAVENNA — Ed Chizek, 63, of Ravenna died Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Center in Ravenna.
Memorial Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Ravenna. The Rev. Richard Piontkowski will officiate. Inurnment will be in Highland Park Cemetery in Ravenna.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday with rosary following at 7 at the church. Rasmussen Funeral Home in Ravenna is assisting the family.
Edward Bernard Chizek was born Feb. 7, 1956, in Grand Island. He was the youngest of three children born to Emil and Genevieve (Habe) Chizek. He grew up on a farm north of Ravenna. He attended elementary school at District 20 until fifth grade when he came to Ravenna to finish his education. He graduated from Ravenna High School in 1974.
He married Nancy Dethlefs on Aug. 11, 1979. The couple made their home in Ravenna.
Ed was employed by T & B Construction and M & W Storage for many years before becoming a full-time farmer in 2002. He was never afraid of hard work and took great pride in the concrete he poured over the years.
He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and served on the Ravenna Volunteer Fire Department for 14 years. He enjoyed sports, coaching baseball for his sons’ teams. He played golf, enjoyed Nebraska football, Cubs baseball and enjoyed supporting the Ravenna Bluejay athletes. Ed loved people. He loved spending time with friends and family, especially his granddaughters. They brought great joy to his life.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy of Ravenna; sons, Jeremy (Ashley) Chizek of Kearney, Jordan Chizek (Megan Sweeney) of Minneapolis, Minn.; daughter, Andrea Chizek of Lincoln; granddaughters, Addison and Leah Chizek of Kearney; sisters, Mardy Chizek of Westmont, Ill., and Kathy (Bob) Groeteke of Ravenna; sisters-in-law, Delores Treffer of Broken Bow, Judy (David) Sobel of San Jose, Calif.; brothers-in-law, Dutch (Marian) Dethlefs of Ravenna, Jerry (Dianna) Dethlefs of Rockville; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Jenny Chizek; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Carl and Laura Dethlefs; his grandparents; and brother-in-law, Loren Treffer.