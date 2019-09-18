Charles “Ed” Edward Armstrong, 80, of Grand Island died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at St. Mary’s Cathedral, Grand Island. The Most Rev. William J. Dendinger will be the Celebrant along with priests of the Grand Island Diocese.
Burial will be in the Grand Island Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, with a parish Rosary recited at 5, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church, Grand Island. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
More details will follow.