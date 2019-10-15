Easton Riley Barber, 3 weeks, passed away peacefully with his parents by his side on Oct. 12, 2019, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 17, at Third City Christian Church with Pastor Scott Jones officiating.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Chapel.
Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery.
Easton was born Sept. 21, 2019, to Bill and Becky (Jameson) Barber.
From the moment he was born, Easton captured the hearts of everyone who met him with his tiny button nose, long fingers and toes. In his short time here on Earth, he surprised everyone with his strength. He kept going when no one expected him to; we are forever grateful for the short time we had with him. He will always hold a huge piece of our hearts.
Those left to cherish his memory are his parents; his sister, Henley; his grandparents, Dave and Allyson Jameson and Joe and Xan Barber; his great-grandparents, Rhodell and Joyce Jameson; and eight aunts, seven uncles and numerous cousins.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
