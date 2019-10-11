E. Eugene Miller, 90, of Grand Island died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Trinity United Methodist Church. The Rev. Kelly Karges will officiate. Burial will be at 2 p.m. Monday in the Greenwood Cemetery at York.
Visitation will be an hour before service time at the church. Memorials are suggested to either Trinity United Methodist Church, the Lions Club or the Salvation Army. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrange-
ments.
More details will appear later.