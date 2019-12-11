DANNEBROG — Dwayne Donald Berger, 86, of Dannebrog died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, at the First Baptist Church in Dannebrog. The Revs. Rob Pearson and Donnie Halbgewachs will be officiating.
Inurnment will be in the Loup Fork Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the Mickelsen-Larkowski Legion Post 241 in Dannebrog.
Family will greet friends an hour prior to services at the church.
Memorials are suggested to the First Baptist Church in Dannebrog, Rio Grande Bible Ministries or the donor’s choice. Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is in charge of arrangements.