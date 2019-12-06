DANNEBROG — Dwayne Donald Berger, 86, of Dannebrog died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
Dwayne was born on Feb. 25,1933, the only child of Preston and Trilby Hansen Berger. He was born at home in Cleveland Precinct near Dannebrog. He attended grade school in District 37 south of his home until 5th grade when the school closed. He then attended District 59, 2 miles west of his home, through the 8th grade. He went to high school in Dannebrog, graduating in 1951. He worked for Jay Lawrence and Leonard Swanson during the summers of high school. He taught himself how to weld. After graduation, he worked at Hyannis, for Pearl Cogil putting up hay. He also worked 2 campaigns for the sugar beet factory in Grand Island. The 1st campaign was taking samples up to the chemistry lab and the 2nd campaign he did chemistry work of testing samples.
In May of 1953, he was drafted into the United States Army. He was inducted into the service in Omaha. He was stationed at Fort Bliss, Texas, for infantry basic training. From there he was shipped to Germany and stationed near Karlsruhe for 18 months. He was a jeep driver and radar operator. He was discharged from Fort Sheridan, Ill. on May 12, 1955. Dwayne went to Milford Trade School and took Auto Body Repair Training. He went to Portland, Ore., and worked for Hudson House Grocery Warehouse, running the forklift. He met Sally McDougall and they were married there. Their 1st son, Roderick, was born there. They returned to Nebraska in 1960, Dwayne did farm work for Albert Madson for a short period of time and then started working for Farmers Union Co-op in the shop and then later started driving the fuel delivery truck. During that time their other three sons, Bryan, Jack and Jeff, were born. On March 5, 1983, Dwayne married Charlene Brown of Omaha and provided a home for her children, Douglas, Colleen and Jeremy. He retired from the Co-op in 1995, and then worked part-time hauling gravel for Howard County Roads Department until 2012. From 2000 until 2016, Dwayne and Charlene spent 2-3 months in the winter in Edinburg, Texas, at Rio Grande Bible Institute doing volunteer work. Dwayne worked in the mechanics shop there and enjoyed meeting and working with people from many different states and Canada. They also did camp hosting at state parks in Nebraska and enjoyed camping and traveling.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Dannebrog and the Michelson and Larkowski American Legion Post 241 of Dannebrog.
He is survived by his wife, Charlene, of Dannebrog; sons and daughters-in-law, Roderick and Lisa Berger of Grant, Bryan Berger of Grand Island, Jeff and Dianne Berger of Surprise, Ariz., Douglas and Laurene Brown of Omaha and Jeremy and Yara Brown of Columbus; daughter, Colleen Brown (Miguel Cruz) of Council Bluffs, Iowa; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Dwayne was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Jack.
