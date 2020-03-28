HASTINGS - Dwain Allan Hiatt, 83, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Private family burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Visitation will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 29, at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
