GIBBON — Duncan Bruce McGregor, 88, of Gibbon passed away April 16, 2020, at Brookestone Gardens in Kearney.
A private family graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Gibbon. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Duncan was born Aug. 12, 1931, in Kearney to Duncan Earl McGregor and Bernice M. (Walker) McGregor. He grew up in Gibbon attending Gibbon Schools and graduated from there in 1949. He then attended the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, and graduated with an electrical engineering degree in 1954. He then served in the Army Corps of Engineers for a year and a half.
On July 20, 1956, he married Janice Teter. They lived in the Chicago area until 1963, when they moved back to Gibbon when Duncan took the position of president of Nebraska Central Telephone Co. He was involved in the company continuously until December 2019. He was involved in industry organizations, and served as the president of the Nebraska Telephone Association. He enjoyed his weekly visits to the other NCTC locations to deliver supplies.
Duncan was always a community supporter. He spent two terms on the Gibbon school board, served 35 years on the Gibbon Planning Commission and several years on the Centennial Manor board and Gibbon Educational Foundation board. He also served as the chairman on the Gibbon swimming pool committee in 1972. He belonged to the National Railway Historical Society and enjoyed watching railroad films and went on several railroad trips.
He was a member of the Faith United Church in Gibbon and a member of the Presbyterian Church in Gibbon before it merged with the Methodist church.
People will remember him as being extremely punctual and he had many clocks. He loved his ice cream.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Janice, of 63 years of Gibbon; son, Kevin (Carol) McGregor of Gibbon; daughter, Nancy McGregor-Jader (Andy) of Gibbon; grandchildren, Lauren (Jader) Sorensen of rural Doniphan, Scott Jader of Lincoln, Kyla McGregor of Gibbon and Cody McGregor of Gibbon; and great-grandsons, Brooks and Chase Sorensen.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and stepmother, Lillian.
Memorials are suggested to the Gibbon Educational Foundation, Rowe Sanctuary and Faith United Church. Services are entrusted to O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services of Gibbon.