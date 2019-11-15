Duane Smith, 71

CANADIAN, Okla. — Duane Louis Smith, 71, of Canadian, Okla., left us to join his family in heaven Nov. 6, 2019.
Memorial service will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. on Nov. 16 at Fire Station #1 302 NE Tignor St, Canadian, OK 74425. We invite you to join us to share in his memory.
He leaves his wife, Sharon, in Canadian, Okla.; his children, Kyle and Andrea Geraghty of Seattle, Wash., Steve Smith of Grand Island, Shelly and Jesse Wharton of Reardan, Wash., Tearza and Jeff Gomez of Okc, Okla., Michalle Smith of Moore, Okla., and Tori Smith of Wellston, Okla. He also leaves behind sister-in-law, Sharon Butler; niece Becky and Kurt Luckett of Grand Island; 22 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Maynard and Jean; sisters, Connie Tobler and Diane Schupp.