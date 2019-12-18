Duane C. Gydesen, 84, of Grand Island died Sunday at CHI Health St. Francis. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, at All Faiths Funeral Home. Dan Naranjo will officiate.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday evening, also at the funeral home.
Duane was born on July 16, 1935, in Elwood, to Fred and Elsie (Roepke) Gydesen. He was raised in Elwood, North Loop/Scotia area and graduated high school in Scotia. In March of 1955, Duane entered the United States Air Force, where he proudly served his country until he was honorably discharged in 1958.
On Feb. 14, 1977, Duane was united in marriage to Joyce Barr. Following their marriage, the couple lived in Grand Island where he was employed by and retired from New Holland in 1991. He was a member of the American Legion Post 53.
In his spare time, Duane enjoyed woodworking, animals (particularly horses and his cats), cars, Nascar, fishing, watching westerns, Husker sports, reading, and gardening. More than anything, Duane enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and going to their various activities.
Those left to cherish his memory include his children, Pamela (William) Grossart of Grand Island, Julie (Dave) Ogden of Wood River, Larry (Michelle) Gydesen of Elm Creek, Glenn (Shirley) Vassar of York; brothers, Gerald Gydesen of Elba, Orville Gydesen of Aurora; sister, Darlene Peterson of Wolbach; 21 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Duane was preceded in death by his wife; parents; brother, Leroy; sisters, Eloris Negley and Lorena Weverka.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.