LINCOLN — Duane Ericksen, 89, of Lincoln, formerly of Hampton, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at The Windcrest on Van Dorn Assisted Living in Lincoln.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at the United Lutheran Church in Hampton. The Rev. Miles Ruch will officiate. Inurnment will be at 10:30 a.m. prior to the service in the United Lutheran Cemetery north of Hampton.
A family greeting will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are kindly suggested to the United Lutheran Church or United Lutheran Cemetery Inc. Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Duane Ross Ericksen, the son of John and Evangeline “Vannie” (Jones) Ericksen, was born in Aurora on Jan. 8, 1931, and passed away in Lincoln on Feb. 26, 2020, at the age of 89.
He grew up in Hampton and graduated from Hampton High School in 1949. He attended business school in Omaha before returning to work with his dad at Ericksen Motor Company in Hampton. He was drafted into the U.S. Army on Feb. 13, 1952, and served during the Korean War at Fort Sam Houston in Texas. He was honorably discharged Feb. 12, 1954. When he returned to Hampton, Duane rejoined his father at Ericksen Sales and Service Inc. and succeeded him as owner of the business. He later worked for York Equipment Inc. in York until his retirement.
Duane was united in marriage to Marjorie Shafer on Oct. 23, 1955, in Edison. They had four children, Sheri, Gregg, Bruce and Brian.
Duane was a lifelong member of United Lutheran Church, where he served in various capacities including on the Church Board and sang in the choir. He was a past member of the Hampton American Legion, Commercial & Community Club, Lions Club, served on the School Board, Cub Scout Leader and was a founding member of the Hampton Development Corporation. He was the Village Clerk of the Village of Hampton for 37 years. His favorite leisure activities were camping, gardening and coin collecting.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Marjorie of Lincoln; three sons, Gregg (Faye) Ericksen of Holdrege, Bruce (Nicole) Ericksen of Ponca and Brian (Nicci) Ericksen of Kansas City, Mo.; nine grandchildren, Grant (Melissa) Ericksen, Becky (Channing) Holbrook, Ben (Savannah) Ericksen, Jessi Ericksen, Rachel Ericksen, Hannah Ericksen, Haley Ericksen, Evan Ericksen and Elizabeth Ericksen; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Nell Ericksen of Hampton and Dorothy (Mario) Vergas of Scottsdale, Ariz.; a brother-in-law, Bill Bedinger of Aurora; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Sheri Ericksen; son-in-law, Glen Cox; and sister, Marian Bedinger.